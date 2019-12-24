JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.6662 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,440. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

