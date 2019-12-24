JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2484 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742. JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $60.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.