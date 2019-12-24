JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4169 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

JPME stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.90.

