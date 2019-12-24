JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Increases Dividend to $1.07 Per Share

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0692 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.16.

JPMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597. JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86.

