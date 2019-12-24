JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of JMIN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

