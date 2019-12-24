Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $204.00

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.65), with a volume of 1984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 million and a P/E ratio of -100.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.00%.

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust (LON:JGC)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

