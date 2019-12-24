Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 344,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 311,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $247.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$459.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

