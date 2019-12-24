Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.24

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.24 ($2.30) and last traded at A$3.24 ($2.29), with a volume of 47268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.24 ($2.29).

The company has a market cap of $931.24 million and a PE ratio of 19.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.92 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Get Kathmandu alerts:

In related news, insider Xavier Simonet bought 293,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

About Kathmandu (ASX:KMD)

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kathmandu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kathmandu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.