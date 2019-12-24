Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

KYN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 36,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.