KeyCorp Reaffirms Hold Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

LYFT opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,909 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,827.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth approximately $175,033,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 343,209 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 73.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after purchasing an additional 735,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LYFT by 112.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 906,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

