Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,014,714.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.