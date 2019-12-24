Komodo Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $65.49 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00383016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00071217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00092118 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,532,546 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Crex24, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

