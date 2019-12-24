Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

