Kornit Digital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,003 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 390,395 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 268.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,177,000 after buying an additional 2,143,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 649,662 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 981,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,077,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

