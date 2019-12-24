Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243,161 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,167,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $150,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

