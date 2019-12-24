Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank cut Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Lafargeholcim stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 28,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lafargeholcim has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.96.

About Lafargeholcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

