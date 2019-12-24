Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

LW traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 15,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

