Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $812.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Lantheus has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $1,015,044. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

