Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,222 shares of company stock worth $15,651,272. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,318,981 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,540,000 after buying an additional 1,003,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 848,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

