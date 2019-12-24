LHT Price Reaches $0.0983 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. LHT has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $6,944.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 2,381.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031630 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

