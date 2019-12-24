Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.58. Liberty Property Trust reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Property Trust.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE LPT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 157,058 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

