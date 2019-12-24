Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall Purchases 797 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,820.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,228.10.

TSE:LNR opened at C$49.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.63. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$35.33 and a 52 week high of C$53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.