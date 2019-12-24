Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Linde (ETR: LIN) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2019 – Linde was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/3/2019 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/2/2019 – Linde was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Linde was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Linde was given a new €149.85 ($174.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Linde was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Linde was given a new €204.00 ($237.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Linde was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Linde was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/13/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2019 – Linde was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Linde was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Linde was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

Shares of ETR LIN traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €190.90 ($221.98). 576,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €186.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52-week high of €191.65 ($222.85).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

