Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAD. Bank of America lowered Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $148.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

