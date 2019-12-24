LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $38,860.00. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $862,880. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

