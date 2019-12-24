LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. LKQ has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 63.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

