Logitech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 635 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $163,916.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock worth $7,151,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Logitech International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

