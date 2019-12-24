Loopring Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. Loopring has a total market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Ethfinex, OTCBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,814,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,678,002 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, CoinExchange, IDAX, OTCBTC, AirSwap, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Bithumb, Bittrex, Tokenomy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

