LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) & Sony (NASDAQ:SNE) Critical Review

Sony (NYSE:SNE) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sony has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Sony shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sony and LRAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $78.67 billion 1.08 $8.25 billion $6.43 10.59 LRAD $36.98 million 2.71 $2.79 million $0.08 38.00

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD. Sony is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 9.93% 18.90% 3.99% LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sony and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 0 5 0 3.00 LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sony currently has a consensus target price of $68.02, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than LRAD.

Summary

Sony beats LRAD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

