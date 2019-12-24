Luna Coin (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $21,786.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 99.3% against the dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a market cap of $21,786.00 and $226.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.