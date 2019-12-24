Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.65

Magellan Aerospace Corp (TSE:MAL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.69, with a volume of 68405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.18.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.84. The stock has a market cap of $825.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$235.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Magellan Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engines products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

