Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Jason Gardner Sells 2,897 Shares

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $43,744.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $66,319.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $565.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.24.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,847 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

