Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS SECT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.