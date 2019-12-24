MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.99 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 309.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.