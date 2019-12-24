Maker Price Hits $444.27 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $444.27 or 0.05979074 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Kyber Network and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Maker has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $444.27 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029438 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX, Switcheo Network, BitMart, OasisDEX, DDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox, Gate.io, GOPAX, OKEx, CoinMex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

