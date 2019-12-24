MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.90.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.32. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

