Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.41 (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

CRAK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,593. Market Vectors Oil Refiners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

