Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

