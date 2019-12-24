Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 504 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 499.50 ($6.57), with a volume of 17055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 487 ($6.41).

Specifically, insider Alex Dacre purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 435.83. The stock has a market cap of $229.12 million and a P/E ratio of 312.19.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

