Mastercard’s (MA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.91.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $297.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.21. The company has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $300.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,714 shares of company stock worth $27,514,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

