Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.25

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.22, with a volume of 79829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3338 per share. This is a boost from Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

