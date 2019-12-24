Max Property Group (MPG) Hits Market Cap of $403,387.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $403,387.00 and approximately $64,730.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

999 (999) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032396 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003836 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001347 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.