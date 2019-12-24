Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

MXIM stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,068,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,537,000 after acquiring an additional 198,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 183.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,048,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,513,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

