Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

MEC opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $202,400.00. Also, CFO Todd M. Butz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

