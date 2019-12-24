MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives $155.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.63.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE MKC opened at $167.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

