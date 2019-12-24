McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MCKS opened at GBX 278 ($3.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.53. McKay Securities has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.68).

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 5.39 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX 0.69 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that McKay Securities will post 950.0000181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

