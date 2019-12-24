Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Securities began coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.77. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,506. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.