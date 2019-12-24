MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MediciNova an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 3,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.20. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,194,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 397,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

