Megaport (ASX:MP1) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.90

Shares of Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$10.90 ($7.73) and last traded at A$10.63 ($7.54), with a volume of 26170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$10.63 ($7.54).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Megaport Company Profile (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

