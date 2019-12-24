MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.00, 1,068,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 251% from the average session volume of 304,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Specifically, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 over the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $138.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.72.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

